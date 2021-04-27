Indian coronavirus variant reaches Iraq, official says

Shafaq News/ The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Iraq, a local source in Dhi Qar Governorate said, as the country is struggling to contain the spread.

The case involved an Iraqi man who recently arrived in the Country from India.

Just days after his arrival, the Symptoms appeared and his blood Oxygen level reached 30% which is very low. The Official said.

On March, A new coronavirus has been detected in India (B.1.6.1.7). The new variant has two mutations in the spiky protein that the virus uses to fasten itself to cells, said Dr. Rakesh Mishra, the director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, one of the 10 research institutes sequencing the virus said to Associated Press.

He added that these genetic tweaks could be of concern since they might help the virus spread more easily and escape the immune system, but he cautioned against linking it to the surge.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the “storm” of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day.

The United States provided raw materials for one of the COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond. France, Britain and Germany promised rapid support.

Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.