India, Iraq discuss launching joint production lines

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, held talks with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from al-Araji's office, the meeting focused on enhancing the friendly relationship and strategic interests between Iraq and India on all fronts. The Indian side expressed its readiness to support Iraq in various fields, including security, military, energy, and health, and to establish agreements and coordination between Iraqi and Indian institutions.

"The Iraqi nation is peace-loving and looks forward to progress. It is important to establish strategic partnerships between the two countries," the statement quoted al-Araji.

The two sides exchanged their views on building a strategic relationship that serves the common interests, the statement added.

The Indian side also expressed its willingness to partner with Iraqi industries in areas such as training, institutional building, and development. The possibility of opening joint lines of production in various industries with Iraq was also discussed during the talks.

Al-Araji arrived earlier today in New Delhi for an official visit, during which he will hold a series meetings and talks with Indian officeholders. The visit is expected to strengthen the ties between the two countries and enhance their cooperation in various fields.