Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-10T13:28:52+0000

Shafaq News / The Independent popular bloc pronounced its position on the latest political developments in the country. MP Sajjad Salem said that the Bloc -which has five Parliamentary seats- supports setting deadlines, noting that it did not participate in the Parliament Speaker's vote. On November 3, 2021, several independent MPs decided to form "the Independent popular bloc", headed by Mohammad Annouz.

