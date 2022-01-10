Report
Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-10T13:28:52+0000
Shafaq News / The Independent popular bloc pronounced its position on the latest political developments in the country.
MP Sajjad Salem said that the Bloc -which has five Parliamentary seats- supports setting deadlines, noting that it did not participate in the Parliament Speaker's vote.
On November 3, 2021, several independent MPs decided to form "the Independent popular bloc", headed by Mohammad Annouz.
