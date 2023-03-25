Independent lawmakers in Iraq reject current electoral law, political blocs unwilling to negotiate

Shafaq News/ Independent lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament reiterated their refusal to vote on the current format of the election law, stating that major political blocs have shown no willingness to negotiate any modifications to the law.

"We, as independent forces and blocs, insist on our position and reject voting on the electoral law, and there are many members within the political blocs who are not convinced with the current format of the law," said independent lawmaker Amir al-Mamouri to Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Mamouri added that they are attempting to prevent the political parties from voting on the electoral law by using legal and parliamentary procedures.

"There are no real intentions from the political blocs to negotiate with the independent forces to modify the electoral law in accordance with the will of the Iraqi people," he said.

The statement came as a protest against the current format of the electoral law took place outside the Green Zone, not far from the parliament building, where a parliamentary session was supposed to be held tonight to complete the voting on the electoral law.

The electoral law has been a subject of controversy in Iraq since it was first proposed. The current format of the law has been criticized by independent lawmakers who argue that it does not represent the will of the people and that it favors the major political blocs.