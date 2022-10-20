Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ A chorus of fifteen independent lawmakers has agreed to form an "opposition front" to keep tabs on Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, Parliamentarian Hadi al-Salami said on Thursday.

"Via the oversight role in the parliament, the opposition front will work to combat corruption and rebuild," al-Salami said.

"We, independent lawmakers, in addition to Ishraqat Kanoun bloc opted to boycott the session called in to vote on the cabinet and form the opposition front," he added.

"We know nothing about the Independent lawmaker's participation in the cabinet formation," he continued, "we will form a bloc named 'parliamentary opposition' to combat corruption and end the quota system in state institutions."

Next week, the Iraqi parliament is set to convene next week to vote on Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet. A source told Shafaq News Agency that pressures exerted on the PM-designate to force in certain figures led to the omission of the vote from this Saturday's meeting.