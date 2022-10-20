Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-20T17:31:46+0000
Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ A chorus of fifteen independent lawmakers has agreed to form an "opposition front" to keep tabs on Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, Parliamentarian Hadi al-Salami said on Thursday.

"Via the oversight role in the parliament, the opposition front will work to combat corruption and rebuild," al-Salami said.

"We, independent lawmakers, in addition to Ishraqat Kanoun bloc opted to boycott the session called in to vote on the cabinet and form the opposition front," he added.

"We know nothing about the Independent lawmaker's participation in the cabinet formation," he continued, "we will form a bloc named 'parliamentary opposition' to combat corruption and end the quota system in state institutions."

Next week, the Iraqi parliament is set to convene next week to vote on Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet. A source told Shafaq News Agency that pressures exerted on the PM-designate to force in certain figures led to the omission of the vote from this Saturday's meeting.

related

Independent MP on resigned Governors: good riddance

Date: 2021-12-25 13:14:57
Independent MP on resigned Governors: good riddance

CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-17 17:17:25
CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Independent MPs await an "appropriate response" from forces forming the government

Date: 2022-03-26 21:14:06
Independent MPs await an "appropriate response" from forces forming the government

CF delegates Al-Sudani to choose the new ministers

Date: 2022-10-20 19:03:01
CF delegates Al-Sudani to choose the new ministers

Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-05-07 19:31:24
Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

Independent MPs fail to agree on a position on CF and the Sadrists' initiatives

Date: 2022-05-09 05:55:37
Independent MPs fail to agree on a position on CF and the Sadrists' initiatives

Independent deputies almost agreed to wait for Al-Sadr's position after the end of the 40 days

Date: 2022-05-12 19:42:45
Independent deputies almost agreed to wait for Al-Sadr's position after the end of the 40 days

CF chooses Nuri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister

Date: 2022-07-25 12:39:14
CF chooses Nuri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister