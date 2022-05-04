Independent deputies to hold a meeting amid differing views on forming the government

Shafaq News/ Differences of opinions over how to follow up on the initiative of the leader of the Sadrist Movement have strained among the independent representatives.

Earlier today, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days after the Shiite Coordination Framework failed to create it within 40 days al-Sadr asked.

Yesterday, the Shiite forces Coordination Framework proposed a new view of the next government that encompasses a set of guarantees it believes is imperative for proceeding with any agreement.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that some independents supported the Coordination Framework initiative, and others stood by Muqtada Al-Sadr's suggestion.

According to our source, some independent deputies insisted on remaining neutral.

He confirmed that these deputies would hold a meeting to unify their position in the next two days.

The "Independent Iraq" parliamentary bloc, headed by MP Abdel Hadi Al-Hasnawi, announced its acceptance of Al-Sadr's initiative.

The Bloc said that its position comes because of its "belief in national responsibility and to prioritize the public interest and overcome the crisis of political deadlock and respect for the constitutional deadlines."

The Bloc called on all political forces to "support the national initiative, reject differences, and respect the will of the voters."

Earlier, MP Hasan al-Khafaji revealed to our Agency that 35 lawmakers would hold a meeting next week to decide their "political compass" and come up with a unified position from the initiatives launched by the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework.

"We, as independent lawmakers, opted to nominate an independent patriotic figure to run the country under the roadmap we adopt," he said, "the meeting will discuss the items of each of the initiatives, and we will seek consultants' opinions. The meeting outcomes will help us set our compass; whether we align with the Sadrist movement or the Coordination Framework."