Independent deputies await the KDP response regarding their initiative

Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-09T15:18:12+0000
Independent deputies await the KDP response regarding their initiative

Shafaq News/ The independent Iraqi deputies await the position of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on the initiative they suggest to overcome the political deadlock.

Independent MP Yasser Al-Husseini told Shafaq News Agency, "We are waiting for the outcome of the KDP meeting…the head of the Party, Masoud Barzani, and the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed our initiative."

"We would meet with the political parties, but we are neutral, neither with the Coordination Framework nor with the Sadrist bloc." He said.

"In the coming days, we would meet with the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, and the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, to discuss the initiative and overcome the political deadlock."

