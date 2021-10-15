Independent candidates: either we form the new government or an opposition bloc

Shafaq News/ The independent candidate Basem Khashan said that the winning lists emanating from the Tishreen protests have two options, either to proceed with forming the new federal government, or to form a "strong and influential" opposition bloc.

Khashan said in a statement today, "We, the independent representatives and winners in the lists of the parties emanating from October, obtained a large percentage of the people's votes, and we seek to take over the formation of a national government according to rules that satisfy the people and protect their rights," considering this an "entitlement imposed by the election results on everybody".

"We can move Iraq to the land of security, development, stability, construction, and equality," he said.

Khashan added, "We want to build Iraq, and we have only two options: to form a government accepted by the people who elected us, or to be a strong and influential opposition bloc based on massive popular support."