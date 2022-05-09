Independent bloc to sue the MPs boycotting the parliament sessions

Shafaq News/ A bloc of independent lawmakers on Monday said it is pondering legal action to demand halting the salaries of lawmakers impeding the convention of the legislative assembly.

In a press conference he held earlier today, the head of the "For the People" bloc, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, said, "our Coalition, on April 25, 2022, put forth an initiative to resolve the deadlock and reinvigorate the legislative work; and we are still committed to this initiative."

"However, if the parliament's paralysis persists, we will proceed with a lawsuit before the federal court to demand halting the salaries of lawmakers boycotting the sessions," he added.

Abdul-Wahed took an aim toward the initiatives launched by the Coordination Framework and the Homeland Rescue Coalition. "If the current initiatives ask the independent MPs to select a prime minister, we call the independent MPs to elect a president of the republic also."

"We reiterate our commitment to keeping open channels with the Independent lawmakers. We also endorse any government adopted by any independent party without our participation under four conditions: the premier, and every single member of his cabinet, shall be known for integrity and do not have multiple citizenships."

"The PM-designate shall present a realistic government program that is in line with the people's lives and addresses their concerns."

"The PM-designate should not have a history with the elite parties and power-sharing governments. The political parties and independent MPs shall pledge not to interfere with the formation of the government or its work in the future."