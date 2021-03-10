Independent Popular Movement: to take a tough stance over transferring employees outside Al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / The "Independent Popular Movement" in Al-Muthanna refused, on Wednesday any process of moving employees outside the governorate due to their participation in the protests.

A member of the Movement, Ayham Al-Nuaimi confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that, "we will not allow any government employee to be transferred outside the governorate, and we will take a tough stance in this regard."

Last Thursday, protests renewed in Samawa in front of the local government building demanding the dismissal of the governor and his two deputies, due to corruption and the continuous deteriorating economic conditions in the city.

The demonstrators stressed the need to hold those responsible of killing protesters to account calling on to stop arresting the protesters and threating the activists.