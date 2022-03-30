Independent MPs will boycott today's session- MP

Shafaq News / The leader in the Coordination Framework, Shaya'a al-Soudani, said that independent MPs will also boycott the Presidential vote session.

The Framework is currently holding a meeting coinciding with today's session, at Hadi al-Ameri's office.

Al-Soudani told Shafaq News agency that the session will ve similar to the one that was held on Saturday.

On Saturday, Iraqi lawmakers failed again to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.

A lack of a quorum, set by the Federal Supreme Court at two-thirds of the house's 329 members, held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty.

Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday. The postponement exacerbates Iraq's political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.