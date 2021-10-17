Report

Independent MPs to unite in a large bloc, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-17T12:37:26+0000
Independent MPs to unite in a large bloc, MP says

Shafaq News/ Independent candidates who secured seats in the upcoming parliamentary lineup contemplate forming a large bloc that exclusively encompasses MPs not affiliated with the status quo parties, newly elected MP Basem Khashan revealed on Sunday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Khashan said, "talks are underway to form a bloc from the Independent MPs and the movements emerging from the October revolution."

"The negotiations have begun already. The bloc will include more than 40 MPs," he said, "it will be away from the Sadrist or the State of Law blocs."

"This number of MPs will allow the bloc to summon any Minister and launch the oversight and legislative action without any pressure or compromise."

