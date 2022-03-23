Independent MPs to issue a position regarding Saturday's session

Shafaq News / Independent MPs are scheduled to meet today, to decide whether they will attend the Presidential vote session on Saturday or not, a parliamentary source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will be held at the residence of MP Hussein Arab.

Yesterday, the head of the Independent Iraq alliance, Hasan al-Khafaji, announced that his bloc will attend Saturday's session.

He added that the alliance will vote for the candidate who is capable to serve the country's interest, noting that attending the session does not mean that he or his alliance follow a certain party.

The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, invited the independent lawmakers to take part in the majoritarian cabinet he has been lobbying for in a long letter he shared on Monday.

The maverick leader said that the failure of the political parties in the post-2003 era shrunk the size of the status quo political blocs and spawned many independent lawmakers, particularly in the Shiite and southern Iraqi communities.

The populist Shiite cleric warned, "some parties are attempting to drag the country into the furnace of war, conflicts, and destruction of the honest democratic process."