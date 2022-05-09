Report

Independent MPs to form committed to look into the CF and Sadrists' initiatives

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-09T12:22:43+0000
Independent MPs to form committed to look into the CF and Sadrists' initiatives

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed on Monday that the independent representatives agreed to form committees to look into the Coordination Framework (CF) and the Sadrist movement's initiatives.

The source told Shafaq News agency that 42 independent MPs stressed the need to officially discuss the initiatives in the Parliament, after submitting them as official documents instead of sharing them on social media.

He added that the independent MPs will hold a meeting today evening to discuss forming the committees and determining their role.

Earlier today, independent representatives in the Iraqi Parliament were not able to reach a unified position from the two initiatives proposed by the Coordination Framework (CF) and the Sadrist movement, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that 46 independent MPs met yesterday at MP Haidar al-Shamkhi's residence, to discuss the latest political developments, noting that a new decisive meeting will be held in the next few days.

The Coordination Framework had proposed earlier a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.

