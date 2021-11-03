Report

Independent MPs to form a new bloc in Parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-03T13:18:01+0000
Independent MPs to form a new bloc in Parliament

Shafaq News/ The independent representatives announced forming an independent parliamentary bloc in the Council of representatives.

The MPs said in a statement, "It was agreed by some winning independent candidates to form the "Independent People's Bloc", which is a parliamentary bloc open to winning candidates, groups and individuals, regardless of religious and sectarian affiliation."

They added that the bloc will adopt many principles, the most prominent of which is rejecting the quota approach, combatting financial and administrative corruption, defending citizens' rights to national wealth, etc...

It was agreed, according to the statement, that Mohammed Anouz will be the coordinator of this bloc, and Sajjad Salem will be its official spokesman."

