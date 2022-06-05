Independent MPs reveal new initiative to solve the political impasse

Shafaq News / The Independent Iraq coalition disclosed on Sunday new details about its initiative to solve the current political impasse.

A Member of the coalition's media team, Ahmed Ghazi, told Shafaq News agency that the initiative proposed by independent MPs stressed the importance of appointing a well-qualified Prime Minister, stopping wasting resources, and creating a safe environment for the opposition.

A delegation representing independent MPs arrived in Erbil on Sunday, visited President Nechirvan Barzani, and proposed a new initiative to the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, to solve the current political blockage.