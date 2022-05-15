Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Independent MPs propose a new initiative to solve the impasse 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-15T15:45:01+0000
Independent MPs propose a new initiative to solve the impasse 

Shafaq News / The independent representatives of the Iraqi Parliament, introduced a new roadmap that might solve the current political impasse. 

In a press conference they held today, the Iraqi Parliament's MPs presented a 7-point initiative to address the crisis:

1-We stress the need to implement all constitutional entitlements, including forming the new government.

2- The independent representatives call on political blocs to ally with them to form the largest Parliamentary bloc to be assigned by the President the responsibility to nominate independent candidates, away from any political pressure, for the new cabinet.

3-The Prime Minister shall be characterized by independence, integrity, competence, and political experience, and shall not bear any suspicion of corruption, nor be controversial.

4- The independent representatives stress the need to preserve national wealth and public money, as well as the fair distribution of wealth, and taking care of the government programs concerning the fields of industry, agriculture, tourism, investment, water resources, etc.. 

5- The Parliamentary blocs that support forming the government must pledge to create grounds for effective opposition and ensure a complete separation between the work of the political majority, the opposition, and oversight departments of the parliamentary committees, through the amendment of article No. 13 of 2018.

6-The President of the Republic shall be chosen following the Iraqi Constitution.

7- The Independent representatives confirm that the government program includes ending all kinds of armed manifestations.

related

MP reveals disagreement among independent MPs 

Date: 2022-05-10 16:43:03
MP reveals disagreement among independent MPs 

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Parliament to summon security commanders in the wake of the resurgence of violence, MP says

Date: 2021-05-20 14:50:19
Parliament to summon security commanders in the wake of the resurgence of violence, MP says

Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-16 11:36:27
Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

Parliament to allow presidential candidates registration next week, source says

Date: 2022-03-02 12:50:38
Parliament to allow presidential candidates registration next week, source says

The Parliament to host more ministers soon

Date: 2021-07-18 16:06:37
The Parliament to host more ministers soon

a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

Date: 2020-11-09 12:04:23
a draft of a law criminalizing insulting Prophet Muhammad in the Iraqi parliament

A new date to elect the Iraqi President, “Saving the Homeland” failed to reach a quorum

Date: 2022-03-26 12:41:47
A new date to elect the Iraqi President, “Saving the Homeland” failed to reach a quorum