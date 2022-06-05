Independent MPs hand Masoud Barzani an initiative to end the political deadlock in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A delegation of independent members of the Iraqi parliament put forth an initiative to overcome the political impasse in the country in a meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday.

A readout issued by his headquarters said that the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) received a delegation of independent lawmakers in Erbil, the region's capital city, earlier today.

The meeting focused on the political situation in Iraq and the ongoing political stalemate impeding the formation of a federal government.

The visiting delegation proposed an initiative to resolve the disputes and eliminate the hurdles hindering the progress of the political process.