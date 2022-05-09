Independent MPs fail to agree on a position on CF and the Sadrists' initiatives

Shafaq News / Independent representatives in the Iraqi Parliament were not able to reach a unified position from the two initiatives proposed by the Coordination Framework (CF) and the Sadrist movement, a reliable political source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that 46 independent MPs met yesterday at MP Haidar al-Shamkhi's residence, to discuss the latest political developments, noting that a new decisive meeting will be held in the next few days.

Earlier, the Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.