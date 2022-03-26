Independent MPs await an "appropriate response" from forces forming the government

Shafaq News/ A group of independent members of the Iraqi parliament said they will not attend the session called to elect a president of the republic unless the political forces tasked to form the government present an insight into their administrative agenda.

Independent lawmaker, Hasan al-Salami, said in a statement earlier today, "a few days ago, we -among a group of independent MPs- asked the blocs in charge of forming the government to provide a declaration of their general vision they will integrate into their government program on running the ministries and governorates."

Al-Salami said they asked for a "frank position" from the devaluation of the national currency, the revenues of the border-crossings and the Kurdistan Region's oil, among other issues.

"However, we did not receive any response until holding the session on Saturday, 26.3.2022," he said, "later, we were informed that they will respond to our questions prior to the session called on Wednesday."

"If the response was appropriate, with a guarantee that thay will implement [the vision], we will be among the attendees next Wednesday," said the lawmaker.

Earlier today, Iraq's parliament failed again to vote for a president after the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework boycotted the session.

Al-Sadr had hoped parliament would elect Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and current interior minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

But only 202 members of parliament out of 329 were present, which is less than the necessary two-thirds quorum needed to choose a new president for the mostly ceremonial post, while 126 lawmakers boycotted the session.

The delay prolongs a bitter deadlock in Iraqi politics months after an October general election from which al-Sadr emerged the biggest winner, with his Shiite, pro-Iran rivals receiving a hammering at the polls.

The vote on the president was postponed to Wednesday. The current caretaker government will continue to run the country until a new government is formed.