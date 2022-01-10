Independent MP to challenge the constitutionality of the parliament's first session before the Supreme Court

Shafaq News/ The Independent MP Basem Khashan on Monday said that he will lodge a complaint at the Federal Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the parliament's first session held yesterday, Sunday.

Khashan told Shafaq News Agency that the complaint file will include videotapes, documents, and evidence that cast doubts on the validity of the Parliament Presidium's election.

"The attack on the Parliament's elder member, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, has stripped the session of its legitimacy. Any decision taken afterward is invalid. However, this is the Federal Court's call."

"The complaint I intend to file is individual. It does not have anything to do with the other parties' complaints."

Earlier today, the Federal Supreme Court debunked the Coordination Framework claims about its legal opinion regarding the constitutionality of Sunday's parliamentary session.

The media center of the Court said in a statement that neither the head of the Court nor any of its members have commented on the validity of the January 9 parliamentary session.

The Court urged "all the parties to pursue accuracy and avoid attributing an opinion or statement to the Supreme Federal Court because it might subject them to legal liability."

Media close to the Coordination Framework quoted officials in the Shiite forces consortium saying that the head of the Federal Supreme Court said that the Parliament's first session was" unconstitutional".