Independent MP on resigned Governors: good riddance

Shafaq News/ The member of the Independent Popular Bloc, Bassem Khashan, denounced the resigned governors as "corrupts", calling for ending the dominance of certain political parties on the government positions in some governorates.

Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, "I do not feel sorry for the dismissed governors with the corruption suspicions lurking around them."

"There are many ways Baghdad can consider to choose new governors who are accepted inside their governorates apart from the influence of some parties."

Legal expert, Ali al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the caretaker Prime Minister has the right to dismiss the governor for a certain reason. If the Parliament votes with a simple majority, the governor beomes a caretaker until the Federal Court approves."

"He also have the authority to suspend the governor pursuant to State servants code no.14 of 1991, and the Iraqi constitution after forming an investigation committee."

"The resignation of the govenor shall be submitted to the Prime Minister, as decided by the State Advisory Council because there are no govenorate councils and there is no parliament. The Prime Minister assigns the governor's deputy to run the governorate as a caretaker pursuant to Article 78 of the Constitution and Article 2 of the Internal code of the Council of Ministers of 2019."

The resignation of Najaf's Governor, Loay al-Yasiri, comes only a few hours after the resignation of Dhi Qar's governor, Ahmed al-Khafaji, and appointing a new governor known for his ties with the Sadrist movement.