Independent MP calls for installing surveillance cameras in Maysan amid raging crime

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Raed al-Maliki urged the Iraqi government to install surveillance camera systems in Maysan to curb the growing crime rates in the southern governorate.

"The weekly security breaches, crimes, killings, and burglaries in Maysan are no longer a secret," al-Maliki told Shafaq News Agency, "surveillance cameras are an effective way to maintain security and protect lives and properties."

"Maysan is well behind in this aspect. Surveillance cameras can be a significant aid for the security forces' work. It shall be a priority," he continued.

"The local government said that the Ministry of Planning refuses to include the project in the budget. This means that the funding is there, but the terms of reference are not," the Independent MP said, "I asked the local government to report the obstacles halting the establishment of the project in order to address them."

Recently, a series of assassinations took place in supposedly-secure areas, but the lack of surveillance cameras impeded the investigations. Earlier this year, Judge Ahmed Faisal was killed near Maysan's Court fo Appeal but the investigations have failed to identify the culprits so far.