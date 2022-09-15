Report

Independent MP calls for dismissing PMF chief following "illegal" mass arrest campaign in al-Diwaniyah 

Date: 2022-09-15T15:37:00+0000
Shafaq News/ An independent lawmaker appealed to Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to "dismiss and take legal action" against the chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh, following a series of arrests the PMF carried out in the southern governorate of al-Diwaniyah.

"The PMF commission is not an investigation authority per the Iraqi laws," independent parliamentarian Sajjad Salim said in a post he shared on Facebook, "Falih al-Fayyadh should be dismissed for breaking the law."

"The recent arrest campaign by the PMF commission is a flagrant violation of the law that we should fend off, especially after making sure that it was used to threaten activists and protestors."

"There is no legal text that grants the PMF commission the authority of running a judicial investigation," he continued, "the commission and its leaders do not hold the status of 'judicial police' who can investigate crimes, receive information, and respond to complaints, as stipulated by Article 39 of the Code of Criminal Procedure No. 23 of 1971."

The lawmaker called for dismissing Falih al-Fayyadh from his duties, urging the Iraqi public prosecution to take legal measures against him. 

Earlier this week, the PMF commission said in a statement it apprehended members of a Baathist group plotting to orchestrate "deeds that might undermine the security of the country", without disclosing further details.

