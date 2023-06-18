Increase in USD exchange rates against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar saw a slight rise on Sunday in the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,950 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. In comparison, the rates on Saturday stood at 146,900 dinars for 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that buying and selling prices remained stable in currency exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad. The selling price reached 148,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, while the buying prices were at 146,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar also witnessed an increase. The selling price reached 147,200 dinars per dollar, while the buying price stood at 147,150 dinars for 100 US dollars.