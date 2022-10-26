Incoming cabinet undergoes final scrutiny ahead of confidence vote, PM-designate says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani on Wednesday said he is carrying out a multi-layered "final scrutiny" into his cabinet lineup on the eve of an expected confidence vote tomorrow, Thursday.

"The Prime Minister's bureau is holding today a final scrutiny into the names of the candidates nominated for the ministerial posts in the incoming cabinet ahead of a presentation before the parliament tomorrow, Thursday," the PM-designate media office said in a press release.

The names, according to the press release, will be filtered via specialist committees from the Higher Education Ministry, the Ministry of Interior, and the Committees of Integrity, Accountability and Justice.

The candidate whose name will ring bells in any of these committees will be excluded, according to PM-designate's bureau.