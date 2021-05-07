Including the governor, warnings against 12 local officials in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ The members of the local government in al-Muthanna will be receiving warnings in the upcoming few days after completing the legal procedures in this regard, a civil activist in the governorate revealed today, Sunday.

The Civil activist, Ayham al-Noaimi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Notary office in Samawa completed the proceedings regarding addressing warnings to twelve local officials in the governorate, most notably the governor, Ahmed Manfi, and his two aides."

"The Notary office and the security forces will serve the documents on Sunday," he added.

"After serving the warnings, we will keep tabs upon the work of the local government. If we notice any default, we will file lawsuits against the competent court."

The Iraqi Ministry of Justice warned the governors and the heads of administrative units of assuming functions outside the purview of "Caretaking", indicating that their mandates have been terminated by dissolving governorate councils.

In a warning note issued against the governor and heads of administrative units in al-Diwaniyah, the Ministry said that the Federal Supreme Court had marked ultra vires as a "constitutional violation".

The Ministry said that the Federal Supreme Court had limited the authorities granted to governors, Deputy Commissioners, and Directors to day-to-day functions until electing new provincial councils, warning the violators of legal accountability.

The official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency said that many governors and senior officers in many administrative have overstepped their prerogatives and issued administrative orders beyond their remits.