Including four MPs and three Ministers, 53 state officials were arrested or summoned by the Integrity Commission

Shafaq News/ The Federal Commission for Integrity said that 53 arrest and summoning orders were issued in April against a list of state officials that includes four MPs and three Ministers.

The investigations department in the Commission said that eight arrest warrants and 45 summoning orders had been issued against state officials in the first five months of 2021. Three summoning orders were issued against three MPs serving in the current session and another from a previous session, as well as a former Minister and two current Ministers.

The list also includes 15 Director-Generals (seven of them are incumbents), and 23 members of local governorate councils.

The statement said that four summoned officials are referred to other investigative authority, two to the Judiciary, two are fugitives, and an official was covered with an amnesty order.