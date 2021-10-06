Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-06T14:35:17+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has nominated three "Sadrist" figures to take over the premiership of Iraq, in addition to the incumbent Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who also enjoys al-Sadr's support, a source close to the populist Shiite cleric said on Wednesday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sadr's roster includes Iraq's ambassador to the United Kingdom Jaafar al-Sadr, Deputy Parliament Speaker Hasan al-Kaabi, the Sadrist leader Nassar al-Rubai, and Mustafa al-Kadhimi. "It is contingent upon the capability of the Sadrist movement to win enough seats to form a cabinet," he added. The Sadrist movement is running for the elections with a hundred candidates throughout Iraq. The movement sets its sight on the position of the Prime Minister. In the last elections (2018), the Sadrist movement had the most number of seats, with 54 out of 329 MPs.

