Including MoH, PM al-Kadhimi suspends three senior officials over the Ibn Khatib incident

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 82 and 110 were injured.

The Iraqi cabinet held today, Sunday, an extraordinary session chaired by PM al-Kadhimi.

A brief press release by the cabinet said that the extraordinary session was dedicated to the tragic incident of the Ibn Khatib hospital.

Al-Kadhimi appointed the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to lead the investigation, with the Ministers of Planning and Justice on board, along with the Chief of the Commission of Integrity, head of the Federal Diwan of Financial oversight, and a representative of the Parliament as a spectator member.

The statement said that al-Kadhimi suspended the Minister of Health and Environment, Director-General of Rusafa Health Directorate, and Baghdad Governor, and referred all of them to the investigation.

The statement said that the investigation shall be concluded and presented before the cabinet within five days.