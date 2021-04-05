Report

In three months, 13 arrest warrants against senior officials in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-05T11:16:19+0000
In three months, 13 arrest warrants against senior officials in Babel

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Judiciary has issued a score of arrest warrants against senior officials in the governorate of Babel after probes into corruption, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said today, Monday.

A press release of the Council said that the Investigative Court of Hillah had issued 13 arrest warrants against former governors and Director-Generals in the past three months.

The arrest warrants issued between mid-January and late March were all related to active cases of administrative and financial corruption.

