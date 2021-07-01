In the wake of the sadr city explosions, security commanders summoned to the Parliament

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense will host security commanders in the upcoming days in the wake of the recent attack in Sadr City, Baghdad.

The Committee held earlier today, Thursday, an emergency meeting in the Parliament headquarters to deliberate the security situation in Iraq and the security breach in the Sadr city.

The Committee decided, according to a readout, decided to conduct field visits to the security sectors to identify the shortcomings.

Earlier today, security authorities decided to refer the intelligence officials in the Sadr city to investigation in the aftermath of the recent explosion.