In the third attack of its kind in less than 24 hours, an IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T21:30:47+0000
In the third attack of its kind in less than 24 hours, an IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Basra

Shafaq News/ A convoy of the US-led Coalition was reportedly hit by a roadside bomb in the south of Iraq, in a third incident from its kind today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that an explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the Basra road on Sunday.

The source said that the attack resulted in human casualties, and the convoy resumed its trip to its destination.

Two similar attacks took place in the preceding 24 hours in al-Muthanna and al-Anbar. While, al-Muthanna attack did not lead to losses, an Iraqi member of the security in charge of protecting the convoy was injured in al-Anbar’s attack, and two vehicles were damaged.

