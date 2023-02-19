In the presence of al-Sudani, Coordination Framework convenes in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite forces, convened a meeting at Ammar al-Hakim's bureau in Baghdad to discuss the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq and the world, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that the meeting was attended by representatives of the parliamentary blocs, the Coordination Framework's election committee, and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

The meeting, according to the statement, touched upon a list of legislations the parliament intends to pass and "major topics the government deems vital".