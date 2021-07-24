In the aftermath of the Sadr City attack, Security authorities tighten measures in Baghdad's Belt

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces decided on Saturday morning to tighten security regulations in the Baghdad Belt territory as a contingency for potential breaches inside the country's capital city in the aftermath of the recent bomb attack in the Sadr City a day before al-Adha holiday.

The Director-General of Baghdad's Security Department issued a directive to deploy at least four officers at every security checkpoint in the Baghdad Belt territory, intensify security inspections and submit daily reports on them, and enforce the operational deployment of the security officers inside Baghdad.