Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

In the aftermath of the Sadr City attack, Security authorities tighten measures in Baghdad's Belt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-24T06:48:26+0000
In the aftermath of the Sadr City attack, Security authorities tighten measures in Baghdad's Belt

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces decided on Saturday morning to tighten security regulations in the Baghdad Belt territory as a contingency for potential breaches inside the country's capital city in the aftermath of the recent bomb attack in the Sadr City a day before al-Adha holiday.

The Director-General of Baghdad's Security Department issued a directive to deploy at least four officers at every security checkpoint in the Baghdad Belt territory, intensify security inspections and submit daily reports on them, and enforce the operational deployment of the security officers inside Baghdad.

related

official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

Date: 2020-10-26 17:55:45
official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2021-04-10 06:22:30
President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

Date: 2019-11-09 11:33:14
Dozens of people suffocate, security spread heavily in Baghdad bridges

Crisis Cell warns of "human disaster" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-13 10:34:40
Crisis Cell warns of "human disaster" in Baghdad

GCC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-01 08:14:27
GCC Secretary-General arrives in Baghdad

Iraq signs an agreement to implement the suspended plan of Baghdad's train

Date: 2020-08-23 12:17:59
Iraq signs an agreement to implement the suspended plan of Baghdad's train

Demonstrations start in front of the Council of Ministers’ building in Baghdad

Date: 2019-09-12 11:25:29
Demonstrations start in front of the Council of Ministers’ building in Baghdad

Security authorities block a vital bridge in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-12 07:23:08
Security authorities block a vital bridge in Baghdad