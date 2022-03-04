In the aftermath of the Peshawar terror attack, Al-Sadr calls for "closing ranks"
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, denounced the perpetrators of the suicide bombing attack in northwestern Pakistan as "terrorists" and "hypocrites", urging the Shiite and Sunni "moderate Muslims" to unite.
Earlier today, a suicide bomb blast ripped through a crowded minority Shiite Muslim mosque in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 30 worshipers and injuring more than 60 others.
The deadly attack occurred during afternoon prayers in a congested neighborhood in central Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Al-Sadr called urged the Pakistanis "closing ranks, distinguishing between the moderate and extremist Sunnis, and demanding the Pakistani government to protect them from the terrorists."
"We, in Najaf, support you, moderate Shiites and Sunnis, everywhere all over the globe," he said, "the voice of liberation shall prevail everywhere."