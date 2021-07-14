Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

In the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy, demonstrators storm Nasiriyah streets

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-14T16:34:08+0000
In the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy, demonstrators storm Nasiriyah streets

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators took the streets of Nasiriyah, the capital city of the Dhi Qar governorate, to demand the security authorities to disclose the circumstances of the tragic incident that took place in the Imam Hussein Hospital.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that demonstrators gathered in al-Haboubi square, the center of the city, and held a symbolic funeral for the victims.

Scores perished yesterday in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

In April, a similar incident took place in the Ebn Khatib hospital, a specialized center for COVID-19 in Baghdad, in dozens passed away.

related

Two prisoners dead in Nasiriyah Central Prison

Date: 2021-06-06 12:18:50
Two prisoners dead in Nasiriyah Central Prison

Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-01-07 20:40:30
Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah

Nasiriyah demonstrators give the government three days to meet their demands

Date: 2021-02-28 14:10:38
Nasiriyah demonstrators give the government three days to meet their demands

Protestors hem in the Urr General Company with Somar Operations Commander in it 

Date: 2021-07-08 10:07:10
Protestors hem in the Urr General Company with Somar Operations Commander in it 

An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-16 09:06:26
An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Demonstrations renew in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-03-12 13:49:05
Demonstrations renew in Nasiriyah

Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-07-13 15:34:11
Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Date: 2021-02-25 10:24:57
Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation