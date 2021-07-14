In the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy, demonstrators storm Nasiriyah streets

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators took the streets of Nasiriyah, the capital city of the Dhi Qar governorate, to demand the security authorities to disclose the circumstances of the tragic incident that took place in the Imam Hussein Hospital.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that demonstrators gathered in al-Haboubi square, the center of the city, and held a symbolic funeral for the victims.

Scores perished yesterday in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

In April, a similar incident took place in the Ebn Khatib hospital, a specialized center for COVID-19 in Baghdad, in dozens passed away.