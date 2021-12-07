Report

In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T14:07:29+0000
In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held a phone call with the Governor of Basra, Assaad al-Eidani, in the aftermath of the ISIS bomb attack that killed at least four citizens this morning.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sadr offered support to the security and other state agencies in the governorate, stressing the need to maintain security in Basra given its "national, economic, and security value to all the Iraqi governorates."

The statement said that the Sadrist leader is keeping tabs upon the recent incidents in Makhmour, calling for raising the security and intelligence alert to its utmost levels to hinder the terrorists from undermining the security situation in the country.

