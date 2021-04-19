In one month, Integrity Commission: 58 subpoenas and arrest warrants against senior officials

Shafaq News/ The Federal Commission of Integrity said that it issued a total of 58 arrest warrants and subpoenas for government officials over several cases it investigated and referred to the Judiciary.

The Commission highlighted in a press release today, Monday, the issuance of right arrest warrants and 50 subpoenas in March, indicating that the bench orders addressed to MPs (incumbent and former), a former Minister, and a former Deputy Minister.

The list also included two governors (incumbent and former), 25 Director-Generals (incumbent and former), two Deputy Commissioners, and 22 Provincial Council members.

According to the Commission, Fourteen addressees are out on bail, seven are fugitives, one was released under investigation, one was referred to the Judiciary, and one was included in the amnesty order.

The Commission, in February, said it issued 82 subpoenas and arrest warrants against Ministers (or equivalent) and 624 against Director-Generals and superior grades.