In mysterious circumstances, lawyer assassinated in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-10T16:24:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Bar Association on Saturday mourned the death of a member of the "Basra branch" in the far south of the country.

In a statement issued today, the Basra branch of the Association said that lawyer Haidar Naji al-Mousawi sustained a gunshot wound in his hometown, killing him immediately.

Without providing details on the circumstances of the assassination, the statement said, "the martyr joined the constellation of the martyr lawyers whom the hand of treason and terrorism caught."

