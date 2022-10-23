In cooperation with Kurdistan's security authorities, Iraq's CTS arrests seven terrorists

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency on Sunday said it had apprehended seven persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in separate operations in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Kirkuk.

The operations, according to the federal body's statement, were carried out in coordination with the security forces in the Kurdistan region.

"The security forces captured four terrorists: three in Erbil and one in al-Sulaymaniyah," the statement added.

"A senior commander of the terrorist groups named Abu Hamza was captured in Kirkuk," it continued, "Two others were also arrested. One of whom was caught in possession of weapons and primed-to-detonate explosive material."