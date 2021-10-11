In conjunction with Qa'ani's visit, al-Sadr pillories the external interference in the Iraqi election

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, lambasted the External interference in the decisions of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), stressing that the parliamentary election is an internal Iraqi affair.

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Monday, "what distinguishes this election is the fact that it took place under a global, international, and Arab coverage and supervision, and it was ratified by them."

"Consequently, there should not be any intervention in the decisions of IHEC or culminating pressure upon, neither from inside nor from regional and international states. The election is an internal affair."

"Just to make it clear, we are keeping tabs upon all the illegal internal interventions and the external [interventions] that breach Iraq's prestige and independence," al-Sadr said.

The statements of the populist Shiite cleric came shortly after the arrival of the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qa'ani, into the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Soleimani's heir will hold a series of meetings with Iraqi government officials and political leaders to pull strings and organize the alliances to the post-election era.

The Sadrist movement has expectedly trumped its rivals, clinching at least 75 seats in the polls concluded yesterday at 1800 (Iraq time).