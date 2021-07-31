In charge of logistics, seven ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence services apprehended a group of ISIS terrorists in charge of the logistic support of the terrorist organization groups in Kirkuk.

A press release of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force of the "Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigations" were able to arrest seven people who are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism after a collage of Intelligence effort and preemptive security operations.

SMC said that the arrestees confessed to providing logistic support to the terrorist groups in Kirkuk.