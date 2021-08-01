Report

In charge of assassinations for the organization: senior ISIS terrorist arrested

Date: 2021-08-01T10:00:41+0000
In charge of assassinations for the organization: senior ISIS terrorist arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested on Monday a senior ISIS terrorist who was in charge of the terrorist organization's assassination hits in Saladin.

A statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force of the "Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigations" pursued and apprehended a senior ISIS terrorist known as "Abu Rasoul" who confessed to serving in the terrorist organization's phantom checkpoints in al-Shirqat sub-district.

"In the inquiries, the arrestee confessed to carrying out assassinations against civilians for the organization since 2020. He was charged to execute other operations before his arrest. Legal proceedings were commenced against him pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism."

