In al-Hamza district, crime resolved after 25 years

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Diwaniyah Police Directorate resolved a murder 25 years after its occurrence.

According to a police statement, the detachments of the Anti-Crime Division of Hamza managed to arrest a suspect (63) who confessed during the interrogation that he was indeed the perpetrator of the murder of a citizen that took place in 1996 in the Hamza district, citing disputes over agricultural land as his motive.

The location of the murder was determined, and the man's statement was legalized, and the case will be referred to the judicial system for a fair trial and sentencing.