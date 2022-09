Shafaq News/ The doors of the Coordination Framework are always open to the Sadrist movement, leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais al-Khazali said on Tuesday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khazali said, "to overcome the political stalemate, dialogue is a must. Without dialogue, it is impossible."

Al-Khazali called on the leader of the Sadrist movement "to put forth the remarks he believes will lead to the success of the political process and form a strong government."