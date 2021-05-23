In a rare medical error, a baby catches a deadly disease in an Iraqi hospital

Shafaq News Agency followed up a case of rare medical error that took a toll on a child in Mosul.

The three years old Zakaria was admitted to the hospital after sustaining a wound that seemed to require a blood transfusion, according to his father.

"A few months later, Zakaria's status began to deteriorate, and he developed a rash. A doctor suspected AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). He conducted a battery of labs, which confirmed his shocking diagnosis."

"It later turned out that the contagion was transmitted via the blood transfused, whose donor does not know he has HIV."

Shafaq News Agency reported the case to Nineveh's Health Directorate, and the latter pledged to launch an investigation into the incident.