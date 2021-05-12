In a phone call with the Palestinian President, Iraqi president reiterates Iraq's support for the Palestine Cause

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, held a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, today, Wednesday.

The Iraqi President, according to a readout issued by his office, condemned the Israeli oppression practiced against the Palestinians and the terror Israel exerts on the prayers in the holy Quds compound.

President Salih asserted "the Iraqi people and government firm stance towards the Palestinian cause and its support to the brotherly nation of Palestine in achieving its aspirations in its independent state and full rights."

He also highlighted "the necessity of effective joint work to end this agony, protect the Palestinians, and curb the violations it is subjected to."

For his part, the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, reviewed with President Salih the latest updates on the situation in Jerusalem and the violations against its Palestinian residents, appraising Iraq's position towards the Palestinian nation's rights and its righteous cause."