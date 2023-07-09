In Memoriam: The End of an Era with the Passing of Iraqi Screenwriter and Academic

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Syndicate of Artists on Sunday marked the end of an era with the passing of esteemed screenwriter and philosopher, Dr. Thamer Mahdi, at the age of 81.

The news of his demise was received on Sunday while Mahdi resided in Canada, according to a press by the syndicate.

Born amidst the vibrant cultural milieu of Baghdad in 1942, Mahdi proved himself an intellectual prodigy. Graduating from the College of Arts at the University of Baghdad in 1964, he distinguished himself as one of the most accomplished scholar in his Philosophy cohort. His academic journey continued as he was appointed a teaching assistant at his alma mater, leading him to later acquire a Doctorate in Philosophy with his groundbreaking thesis, "The Logic of Aesthetic Judgement."

Simultaneously pursuing his artistic ambitions, Mahdi enrolled in the Institute of Fine Arts' evening department to study theatre. While he did not officially conclude these studies, his artistic passion remained undeterred. His initial foray into the world of drama occurred under the tutelage of the acclaimed director, Ibrahim Jalal. The pair collaborated on the seminal production of Albert Camus's play, "Caligula," in 1965.

Following this, Mahdi ascended to become a member of the Modern Art Theatre troupe. In this capacity, he worked with Jalal in staging Taha Salem's play "Fawanees." His directorial prowess was also displayed in the television performance of Pirandello's play "The Trap," directed by Khalil Shouki, and starred by the late actress Zainab.

Mahdi's sole authored play, "Surplus to Requirements," was brought to life at the Workers' Theatre in what would be his inaugural and final directorial endeavour. Following this, he made the considered decision to withdraw from the theatre, marking a significant transition in his career.

The commencement of Mahdi's literary journey can be traced back to the early 1960s. Throughout this period, he contributed a series of stories to the magazine "Oil Workers," edited by the late Jabra Ibrahim Jabra. His critical insights also found expression in numerous theatre critique articles published in the Baghdad newspaper "Al-Thawra Al-Arabiya."

Notably, Mahdi's scholarly contributions extended to the publication of his book "From Myth to Philosophy and Science" in 1990, issued by the General Cultural Affairs House in Baghdad. Two additional works, "Tragedy Philosophy" and "The Logic of Aesthetic Judgement," were released under the auspices of the General Union of Writers and Authors in Iraq.

Mahdi's artistic legacy lives on through his impactful contributions to cinema and television. His repertoire includes screenplays for films such as "Thirsty," "The Lover," and "Black Weapon," as well as the TV series "War of the Biscuits" and "Nazem Al Ghazali".