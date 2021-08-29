In Arabic, Macron thanks Iraqis for their hospitality

Shafaq News/ The French President, Emmanuel Macron, thanked the Iraqi people for the warm welcome after his visit to al-Kadhimiyah, Baghdad.

In a tweet written in Arabic, Macron said, "yesterday, I visited al-Kadhimiyah, an important spiritual shrine for the Shiite sect, to meet all the components of the Iraqi people. Thank you for your hospitality."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accompanied his French guest during his tour in al-Kadhimiyah that houses the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhem, a notable figure from the bloodline of Prophet Mohammad.

Macron and several Middle Eastern leaders met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, aiming to bring neighbors to the negotiations table instead of settling scores on its territory.